Amid rumours of his death, Taliban leader Mullah Baradar releases audio message to say he is alive

New Delhi: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the senior Taliban leader and Deputy Prime Minister of the interim government in Afghanistan, has released an audio message to dismiss rumours about his death and claimed that he is alive and not injured.

The audio message, tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem, came amid reports that Mullah Baradar was injured or killed in clashes among the Taliban, according to Tolo News.

concerning latest rumors:

“I was on journey. Takkng the opportunity of my absent, media activists started propagating. I and every colleague is ok. News have always done brazen propaganda. Deny these rumors outright, we all are fine.” pic.twitter.com/iO3X2fNwX3 — عبدالوارث مدني (@abdulwaris0988) September 13, 2021

Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was last week named as the number two to Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, blamed "fake propaganda" for the death rumours in the audio clip shared by the Taliban's media wing.

There had been intense speculation on social media that Baradar was fatally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

"There had been news in the media about my death. Over the past few nights, I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends," Baradar said in the audio clip.

"Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, bravely reject all those lies, and I 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue, and we have no problem," he reportedly said in the audio message.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson from Qatar, also categorically dismissed the reports about Baradar's death.

Mullah Bradar Akhund, Deputy PM, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a voice message rejected all those claims that he was injured or killed in a clash. He says it is lies and totally baseless. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) September 13, 2021

Earlier there were reports that Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan`s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had rushed to Kabul following a clash between Baradar and Haqqani-supported groups in which Baradar sustained injuries.

Live TV