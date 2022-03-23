Amid threat of fourth wave of Covid-19, THIS country reports over 20,000 new community cases

New Delhi: As the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 looms large in India, New Zealand on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) reported 20,907 new community cases of coronavirus.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, among the new community infections, 4,291 were in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 3,488 in Canterbury.

There were also 34 new infections at the New Zealand border, the ministry stated.

There are currently 1,016 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 25 people at the intensive care unit or high dependency unit.

The ministry also reported 15 fatalities from Covid-19, taking the total number of publicly reported deaths in the country to 199.

New Zealand has now recorded 5,17,495 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand lifts most Covid-19 vaccine mandates as current outbreak nears peak

Meanwhile, New Zealand's government has said on Wednesday that it would lift vaccine mandates for a number of sectors including teaching and police from April 4 as the current Covid-19 outbreak nears its peak.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference that only those working with vulnerable people such as aged care and health sectors and border workers would need to be vaccinated from April 4.

Vaccine passes would also no longer be mandatory to visit restaurants, coffee shops and other public spaces, she added.

"With more tools and one of the most highly vaccinated populations in the world we are able to keep moving forward safely," Ardern said as she announced the lifting of most mandates.

Over 95% of New Zealand`s population over the age of 12 have now received two vaccinations.

Ardern said with the peak of the outbreak in New Zealand`s largest city Auckland now passed and the rest of the country expected to see infections peak before April 5 mandates could soon be lifted.

"With our cases coming down it’s time to take our next steps with confidence in the collective immunity and protections we have built up," she said.

The move comes a week after the government announced it would be opening the borders for Australians from mid-April and those on visa-waiver programmes from May.

(With agency inputs)