topStoriesenglish2597582
NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Amid Ukraine War, Russia's Air Force Bombs Its Own City - Watch

Russia accidentally bombed Belgorod, a city of 340,000 not far from the Ukraine border, injuring two and scaring local residents. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amid Ukraine War, Russia's Air Force Bombs Its Own City - Watch

New Delhi: Russia's military admitted that an unintentionally dropped bomb by one of its warplanes caused a powerful explosion in a Russian city near Ukraine's border, injuring two people and frightening locals, news agency AP reported. During Russia's current military operation in Ukraine, Belgorod, a city of 340,000 people located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has been subjected to regular drone attacks. The earlier strikes were blamed on the Ukrainian military, which did not directly claim responsibility for the attacks. The late-night explosion was far more powerful than anything Belgorod residents had ever witnessed. Witnesses reported hearing a low hissing sound followed by a blast that shook nearby apartment buildings and shattered their windows.

It left a 20-meter (66-foot) -wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard flanked by apartments, damaged several cars and threw one vehicle onto a store roof. Two people were injured, and a third person was later hospitalised with hypertension, authorities said.

Immediately after the explosion, Russian commentators and military bloggers were abuzz with theories about what weapon Ukraine had used for the attack. Many of them called for strong retribution. But about an hour later, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that a weapon accidentally released by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the blast.

Su-34 Bomber Dropped The 500 KG Bomb

The ministry did not provide any further details, but military experts said the weapon likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb. Military experts charged that the weapon appeared to have been set to explode with a small delay after impact that would allow it to hit underground facilities.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said local authorities decided to temporarily resettle residents of a nine-story apartment building while it was inspected to make sure it hadn't suffered structural damage that rendered it unsafe to live in.

Russian commentators questioned why the warplane flew over Belgorod and urged the military to avoid such risky overflights in the future. In October, a Russian warplane crashed next to a residential building in the port city of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, killing 15 people. Yeysk hosts a big Russian air base with warplanes that fly missions over Ukraine.

Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights have increased sharply during the fighting, so have crashes and misfires. In another deadly incident in the Belgorod region, two volunteer soldiers fired at Russian troops at a military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15 others before being shot dead.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?