हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Android 11 users to get more control over location access for apps

Google will also update its Google Play policy by the end of the year to require that developers get approval if they want to access location data in the background, which will be based on relevance and necessity.

Android 11 users to get more control over location access for apps
Image courtesy: Reuters

California: Google wants to restrict apps, which are always accessing your location in the background with the Android 11 update. In an official Android Developers Blog, the company notes that with the upcoming Android update, users will have an option to grant a temporary 'one-time' permission to sensitive data like location, after which, the app will have to request permission again for the next access. 

Google will also update its Google Play policy by the end of the year to require that developers get approval if they want to access location data in the background, which will be based on relevance and necessity. For example, an emergency or safety alert app would have more chances of getting approval compared to an app with a store locator feature. 

Tags:
GoogleGoogle playstoreAndroidAndroid 11
Next
Story

Google Play Store pulls off 600 apps over mobile ad fraud

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Mediator Sadhana to Shaheen Bagh Protesters: We won't be able to help even you will keep the road closed