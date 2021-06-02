हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehul Choksi

Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne's notice to Mehul Choksi of 'depriving' his citizenship in 2019 goes viral

In the notice, Browne had made it clear that Choksi would be 'deprived' of his citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda due to 'wilful concealment of material fact'.

Antigua &amp; Barbuda PM Gaston Browne&#039;s notice to Mehul Choksi of &#039;depriving&#039; his citizenship in 2019 goes viral
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Dominican court's hearing on Mehul Choksi's case on Wednesday (June 2, 2021), a notice sent to the fugitive diamantaire by Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne has gone viral. 

In the notice sent on October 14, 2019, Gaston Browne had made it clear that Choksi would be 'deprived' of his citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda due to 'wilful concealment of material fact' and/or false representation to support his application for citizenship of the Caribbean country.

Antigua &amp; Barbuda PM notice to Mehul Choksi

This key document can now be a shot in the arm for India in the Choksi case.

This is to be noted that Choksi had acquired citizenship of Antigua in 2017, following which he fled India in 2018.

ALSO SEE | Mehul Choksi’s first pictures from Dominica surface, show swollen red eyes, bruised arms

Meanwhile, a team from India has arrived in Dominica, ahead of a Caribbean court hearing that will decide on whether fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be deported to India.

Lennox Linton, Leader of the Opposition in Dominica on Wednesday told ANI that a team of eight officials from India had landed in the country on May 31.

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director AP Singh has also said that Choksi can be deported from Dominica as he has no legal rights there.

"It is possible for Dominica to deport Mehul Choksi to India as he has no legal rights in Dominica. But he alleged before the court that he was kidnapped and brought to a third country (Dominica) against his will. Now the court will decide his deportation," Singh said.

The Dominican court will hear Choksi's case at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST) on Wednesday.
 

(With agency inputs)
 

