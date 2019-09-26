Arbitration or mediation, will do whatever I can...just work it out: Donald Trump to India, Pakistan on Kashmir matter

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate yet again on the Kashmir matter, urging India and Pakistan to resolve the issue between them. Speaking at a press brief on Wednesday, Trump said that he has extended his help and will do whatever he can, whether arbitration or mediation, as both the countries are "at very serious odds right now, and hopefully that’ll get better".

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan his good friends, Trump said that as they are "two nuclear countries, they have got to work it out".

"We also held very productive conversations with the leaders of Pakistan, India...And with respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. And whatever help I can be, I said — I offered, whether it’s arbitration or mediation, or whatever it has to be, I’ll do whatever I can. Because they’re at very serious odds right now, and hopefully that’ll get better," said Trump.

"You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries — two good friends of mine — I said, “Fellas, work it out. Just work it out.” Those are the two nuclear countries. They’ve got to work it out," he added.

Reacting to the comments, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "He (Trump) said that India and Pakistan should both agree for any kind of mediation. Our position is very clear, it has been articulated by the Prime Minister earlier, that position remains."

He added, "Discussion between Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump regarding J&K, yesterday, was in the context of counter-terrorism. Our position on how the matter has to be addressed has been answered in the past and there is no change in that position.

In the last few months, the US President has several times offered his mediation between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir matter but New Delhi has rejected it repeatedly. India has reiterated that there will be no third-party mediation when it comes the Kashmir matter, strictly maintaining that it is a bilateral issue.