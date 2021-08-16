Are you happy? Taliban insurgents with rifle, reporter's microphone in hand, ask locals

New Delhi: Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout. The Taliban's rapid conquest of Kabul follows the US withdrawal of troops after 20 years of war that cost billions of dollars.

President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull out, ending the United States' longest war, arguing that Afghan forces had to fight back against the Islamist Taliban. But the speed at which Afghan cities fell in just days and the likely crackdown on freedom of speech and women's rights gained in 20 years have sparked angry criticism.

In complete chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, as people tried to flee after Taliban insurgents seized Kabul and declared a war against foreign and local forces over, a new clip from the war-torn country has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows a few Taliban insurgents moving around the streets with a reporter’s microphone and asking people to share how happy they are under the 'Talibani rule'. In the clip, Taliban insurgents are seen carrying a gun in his hand as he asks people to share their opinions.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by an account called @Zabehulah_M33, and it claims to be the Official twitter account of the spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

The United States and other foreign powers have rushed to fly out diplomatic and other staff but the United States temporarily halted all evacuation flights to clear people from the airfield, a U.S. defence official told Reuters.

During their 1996-2001 rule, women could not work and punishments such as public stoning, whipping and hanging were administered. "Everyone is worried," a former government employee now in hiding in Kabul said. "They're not targeting people yet but they will, that's the reality. Maybe in two or three weeks, that's why people are fighting to get out now."

Both the United Nations and the United States said last week they had received reports that Taliban fighters were executing surrendering government soldiers.