हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Trudeau

Armed man who rammed gate near Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's residence acted alone: Police

Trudeau was not at home when the incident occurred on Thursday morning. 

Armed man who rammed gate near Canadian PM Justin Trudeau&#039;s residence acted alone: Police

OTTAWA: An armed member of the Canadian military who drove a truck through gates protecting the part of Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was acting alone and now faces numerous charges, police said on Friday. Trudeau was not at home when the incident occurred on Thursday morning. Trudeau and his family live in a large house on the grounds of Rideau Hall, which sits on an 88-acre (0.35 square km) wooded estate.

The man`s truck broke down after he hit the gates and he was later arrested without incident. "There is no risk to the public and from what (information) we have, he was acting alone," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme told a news conference.

Duheme said the suspect - who had been armed with several weapons, including a rifle - would appear in court later on Friday but gave no details of the charges. There is little history of serious violence targeting officials in Canada. Trudeau, however, donned a bulletproof vest for an election campaign rally in October 2019 after officials detected a security threat.

Tags:
Justin TrudeauCanadian militaryCanada PM
Next
Story

What could be causing Botswana's mystery elephant deaths?
  • 6,25,544Confirmed
  • 18,213Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M35S

DNA: War or Buddha, what will China choose?