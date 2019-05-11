Armed terrorists storm five-star hotel in Pakistan's Balochistan; gun battle underway

At least three armed terrorists on Saturday afternoon stormed into a five-star hotel in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The incident took place around 4.50 pm in Gwadar city's Pearl Continental Hotel where a number of foreigners are feared inside. A gun battle is currently underway.

A total of 95 per cent guests from the hotel is taking refuge at the 440 brigade. The Naval commandos and 31 brigade are trying to make ingress. The Naval helicopter will make an approach from the top. Three assailants have been spotted on the first floor.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.