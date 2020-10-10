हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Azerbaijan Armenia war

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informs

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire starting from 12:00 on Saturday, they will now exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed as per a report by Reuters.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire: Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informs
Reuters Photo

New Delhi: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire starting from 12:00 on Saturday, they will now exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed as per a report by Reuters.

He made the statement after a 10-hour-long talk with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts in Moscow around 3:00 in the morning local time. Lavrov also said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to start talks on the settlement of the conflict.

This announcement is the result of international efforts trying to stop the war which has killed at least 400 people since it broke out on September 27.

The war broke out over claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region which belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but broke away in a war when the Soviet Union collapsed. It is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.  

On Thursday, the Kremlin had said that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia had been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, informing that the invitation was followed by calls to the leaders of the two nations.

"Following a series of telephone discussions with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Kremlin had said in a statement, the Reuters quoted.

Russia`s foreign ministry said earlier on Thursday that it was in talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia to organise a possible meeting in Moscow.

Tags:
Azerbaijan Armenia warNagorno Karabakh regionRussia
Next
Story

US Election 2020: Donald Trump to resume campaigning from today, refuses to take part in second debate against Joe Biden
  • 69,06,151Confirmed
  • 1,06,490Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M13S

DNA: Complete analysis of 'TRP Scam'