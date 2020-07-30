Around 1.68 crore coronavirus COVID-19 global cases with over 6.62 lakh deaths; US, Brazil, India worst-hit

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus has now infected around 1.68 crore people across the globe and has also taken over 6.62 lakh lives.

According to the Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at 11:30 PM IST, there are approximately 1,68,19,944 coronavirus infections in over 188 countries and regions.

The US-based university also stated that 6,62,081 people have succumbed to the fatal virus that was first traced in China in December 2019.

As of Wednesday evening, 98,04,588 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The US remains the worst-hit country where more than 43 lakh people have contracted the virus so far. The US has also witnessed 13.55 lakh recoveries.

Brazil being the second worst-affected country has reported 24.83 lakh infections to date. On a good note, it has seen the most number of recoveries around the world as 18.85 lakh patients have been cured so far.

Brazil is followed by India that has recorded 15.31 lakh cases. India has also registered close to 10 lakh recovered patients.

On the fourth spot is Russia, where a total of 8.27 lakh people have been tested COVID-19 positive.

South Africa with 4.59 lakh coronavirus cases is on the fifth spot.

Mexico (4.02 lakh), Peru (3.95 lakh), Chile (3.51 lakh), United Kingdom (3.03 lakh), and Iran (2.98 lakh) are the other worst-affected countries.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US tops this list as well, as there have been 1,49,783 coronavirus casualties in the country. Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the US reportedly ranks sixth in deaths per capita, which is 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people. The increase of 10,000 coronavirus deaths in the last 11 days is the fastest in the US since early June.

It is followed by Brazil that has reported 88,539 COVID-19 deaths.

The UK has documented 46,046 fatalities, whereas, Mexico has so far declared 44,876 people dead.

Italy (35,129), India (34,193), France (30,226), Spain (28,441), Peru (18,612), Iran (16,343) and Russia (13,650) are also the countries that have breached the 10,000-mark of coronavirus deaths.