As 1st Desi President, Kamala Harris Will Boost US-India Ties, Says US Congressman Krishnamoorthi

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris's prospects in the upcoming presidential election, predicting a very tight race but ultimately believing that Harris will emerge victorious. Highlighting the relationship between India and the US after the outcome of the presidential elections, Krishnamoorthi said that Harris, as the first "Desi' President," would strengthen these ties.

"It's going to be an extremely close election. I think that she's going to ultimately prevail. But as you know, we're going to be looking at six or seven states very closely on election night. Some of those results may not roll in entirely on election night. We're also going to have to be patient as votes get counted. The last time in 2020, it took a week or so for more clarity about each state. We just have to counsel patience... Concerning the election, there's an old saying in Washington, DC if you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu. The best way to pull up your proverbial seat to the table is to make sure you vote. Please vote if you're eligible to vote," Krishnamoorthi told to ANI.

If Donald Trump returns to the presidency, his approach is expected to be marked by a transactional foreign policy, balancing public disagreements over trade and market access with strategic needs. In contrast, Kamala Harris, like President Joe Biden, is likely to prioritize strategic alignments, viewing India as a crucial counterbalance to China and working to prevent differences from turning into divisions. Nevertheless, many, including the Congressman, anticipate that both candidates will advocate for a strong India-US relationship.

"About India, regardless of who is elected as the president, the relationship with India is growing stronger. It's covering more subjects, it's growing deeper. It's going to go to higher heights over time. Kamala Harris, as the first 'Desi' President of the United States, would help to strengthen those bonds. She's visited India so many times as a child and a young adult, given that her mom came from India and instilled those values," Krishnamoorthi added.

Krishnamoorthi further added that Indian American voters will be influential in the upcoming presidential elections. He stressed that while there will be a variety of opinions, the community as a whole shares several unifying beliefs.

He said, "I still think that Indian Americans believe in a few things that unify us as a community. They should hold their elected officials accountable for fulfilling that kind of unified agenda."

(With ANI Inputs)