As Hezbollah Retaliates After Pager Explosion, Israel Launches Fresh Strikes Across Lebanon

As Lebanon reels under the impact of pager and walkie-talkie explosions, Israel launched a full-scale attack in Lebanon on Thursday. The latest assault came shortly after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was delivering his first address since thousands of explosions in radios and pagers struck the Iran-backed Lebanese group earlier this week.

In the latest strikes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted several locations related to the terror group Hezbollah. In a post on X, the IDF said, "The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields—having turned southern Lebanon into a war zone. The IDF is operating to bring security to northern Israel in order to enable the return of residents to their homes and achieve war goals."

Thursday's strikes came at a time when Nasrallah was giving a televised speech condemning recent attacks in the country. During the address, the leader of Hezbollah said that the mass bombing attack on the group’s communications devices in Lebanon and Syria was a “severe blow” and said that Israel had crossed a “red line.”

He also vowed that the group would emerge stronger and continue its daily strikes into northern Israel.

As Hassan Nasrallah delivered televised speech, Hezbollah and the Israeli military traded fresh strikes over the border. According to news agency AP, Israeli war planes flew low over Beirut and broke the sound barrier. The impact of the strikes scattered birds and prompted people in houses and offices to open windows to prevent them from shattering.

The attack came as Israeli leaders have warned that they could launch a stepped-up military operation against Hezbollah, saying they are determined to stop the group’s fire to allow tens of thousands of Israelis to return to homes near the border.

Nasrallah said the group has launched a probe to ascertain how the bombings were carried out. “Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow,” he said. “The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines,” he further stated.

He vowed that Hezbollah will keep going on with its attacks along the border with Israel as long as the war in Gaza continues. “The Lebanese front will not stop before the aggression on Gaza stops,” he said.

(With AP Inputs)