Ashes 2023: Rishi Sunak's Hilarious 'Did Not Bring My Sandpaper' Dig At Australian Counterpart - WATCH

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday engaged in some fun banter and joked about a controversial moment in England and Australia's ongoing Ashes cricket series. In a video shared on social media by Albanese, the two leaders were seen laughing on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania about a row that started over a week ago during the second Test match of the Ashes series when England claimed a regulation crease stumping was against the 'spirit of the game'. Australia won the Test match after English batsman Jonny Bairstow left his position, thinking the over had ended, but was run out by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

As the two prime ministers met in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, Albanese showed a picture of Bairstow's controversial run-out to poke fun at the English cricket team. The Australian PM also showed a piece of paper to indicate Australia's lead (2-1) in the ongoing Ashes series.

To this, Sunak also showed a picture of English players -- Chris Woakes and Mark Wood -- hugging each other after the match-winning shot during the third Test at Headingley. The UK PM, however, went a step ahead and referred to the infamous 2018 Australian ball-tampering incident, in which then-Australia skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and batter Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of attempting to tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa.



"I am sorry, I did not bring my sandpaper with me," Sunak quipped and had everyone in the room in stitches.

The banter between Sunak and Albanese started after the second Test of the Ashes series that was held at Lord's in London. Following his team's loss, English skipper Ben Stokes had said that though Bairstow was run out, he would not like to win the game in the manner the Aussies had done.

Asked whether the British PM believes that Australia's act was not within the spirits of the game, his spokesman had said, "Yes".

"The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did," the spokesman had added.

A day later, Albanese also took to his official Twitter account and celebrated Australia's win in the men's and women's Ashes.

"I'm proud of our men's and women's cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning!" Albanese had tweeted.