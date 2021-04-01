Asian-American veteran shows battle scars, asks 'is this patriot enough?'

OHIO: Amid rising incident of rising hate crimes in the United States, a video of an Asian-American former military veteran showing his battle scars and asking if this was enough proof of his "patriotism" in a town hall meeting in Ohio has gone viral on the social media.

69-year-old Lee Wong, who has served the US military for nearly 20 years, has been receiving arm applauds from all over the world for making a bold statement and raising the problem of racial discrimination being faced by Asian-Americans recently. It may be recalled that six Asian women were killed in Atlanta alongside two other victims in rising hate crimes last week.

In the United States, thousands of Asian-Americans have reported violent attacks or hate crimes in recent months, often linked to rhetoric that blames Asian people for the spread of Covid-19.

Wong, who is an elected official in West Chester, Ohio, unbutton his shirt to show his battle scars and asked, "I'm going to show you what questions about patriotism look like."

He did this while addressing a meeting about the racism he has faced as an Asian person. According to the viral video, Wong stood up and lifted his vest, showing large scars on his chest to colleagues in the hall.