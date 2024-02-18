Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif Finalized Terms To Form Government In Pakistan, Claims PML-N Leader

Islamabad: Former National Assembly opposition leader Raja Riaz, who is also the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claimed that Pakistan People's Party's co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif have settled the parameters of government formation, according to ARY News.

Raja Riaz asserted in an exclusive interview with ARY News that the PPP and PML-N committees should not be taken seriously because decisions about the formation of the government have already been made by PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Shehbaz Sharif. He disclosed that the PPP will be included in the cabinet alongside the PML-N, and that should they withdraw their denial, they would also be precluded from forming a government in Sindh.

Although Riaz acknowledged losing the most recent national election in Pakistan, he questioned Rana Sanaullah's loss, claiming that he was the PML-N's front-runner for the 2024 election, ARY News reported. In response to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's remarks, Raja Riaz said that the head of the JUI-F met with him and told him that there was support for the motion of no confidence from a number of sources. "Now he revealed that Qamar Bajwa was behind Imran Khan's ouster, so he said the truth", Riaz continued by saying.

It is important to note that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) dealt another blow to the center-left government formation when it once again said emphatically that it would support the PML-N's nomination for prime minister.The general elections in Pakistan took place on February 8.