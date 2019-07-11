At least 14 dead, 80 injured in train collision in Pakistan; Imran Khan condoles deaths

At least 14 people have been killed and 80 others have been injured in a train collision at the Walhar Railway Station in Pakistan's Sadiqabad on Thursday. The passenger train Akbar Express collided with a freight train at around 4 am, Railway Ministry spokesperson Ali Nawaz Malik was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson attributed the causes of the accident to "human negligence" and "issues in signaling".

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the accident and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. "Saddened to learn of train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Have asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards," Khan said on Twitter.

All passengers were provided with food and water and later deboarded from the train. Track clearance operations were underway and relevant agencies were roped in for rescue operations. The train as headed to Quetta.

Authorities said the Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.