Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808839https://zeenews.india.com/world/at-least-33-palestinians-killed-by-israeli-airstrike-on-gaza-hamas-2808839.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-IRAN WAR

At Least 33 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Airstrike On Gaza: Hamas

Among the killed were 21 women, and total fatalities may reach 50 due to many victims trapped under rubble and buildings. 

|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 07:44 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At Least 33 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Airstrike On Gaza: Hamas

Gaza: At least 33 Palestinians were killed on Friday evening by an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said. 

Among the killed were 21 women, and total fatalities may reach 50 due to many victims trapped under rubble and buildings. The bombing injured over 85 people, some of whom sustained serious injuries, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the media office. 

The Israeli army bombed several homes in Jabalia camp, it added. 

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident. 

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage. 

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Friday. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK