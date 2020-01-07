At least 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede during General Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony in Iran

Iranian state television on Tuesday (January 7) reported that 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his hometown city of Kerman.

According to State TV, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, said that some people have died and several have been injured. He, however, refused to divulge the casualty figures. The funeral procession of General Soleimani in Tehran on Monday (January 6) was attended by over 1 million people.

Press TV reported that a number of people died in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

The mortal remains of General Soleimani and Major General Hossein Pourjafari, who was also killed in the US drone attack, arrived at the Kerman airport on Tuesday, following massive funeral processions in Tehran, Ahvaz, Mashhad and Qom.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran enlisted all US troops as well as Pentagon as terrorist entities for killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. According to the Iranian news agency, Fars, Parliament of Iran gave its nod for the bill also allocates 200 million euro to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force to take revenge for killing Soleimani.

During Tuesday's session, "all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated companies and institutes and commanders and those who ordered for the assassination of Lieutenant General martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani" were added to the terrorist list, as reported by Fars agency.