हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

At least 40 dead, dozens injured in fire at prison in Indonesia

The fire, which broke out at 1 to 2 a.m. at the Tangerang Prison Block C claimed the life of 40 people and left dozens injured.

At least 40 dead, dozens injured in fire at prison in Indonesia
Image credit: Reuters

Jakarta: A fire tore through an overcrowded block in a jail in Indonesia`s Banten province in the early hours of Wednesday (September 8), killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens, a government spokeswoman and media reports said.

The fire, which broke out at 1 to 2 a.m. at the Tangerang Prison Block C, had been extinguished and authorities were still evacuating the facility, said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry.

"The cause is under investigation," she said. The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said.

She did not say how many people were present when the fire broke out, but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.

The prison in Tangerang, an industrial and manufacturing hub near Jakarta, housed more than 2,000 inmates, far more than its 600 people capacity, according to government data as of September.

Kompas TV showed footage of firefighters trying to put out huge flames from the top of a building. The broadcaster reported 41 people had died and 8 had been seriously injured.

"The initial suspicion is this was because of an electrical short circuit," police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV, which cited a police report saying that 73 people also had light injuries.
 

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Mexico, no reports of serious damage

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndonesiaTangerang PrisonFire hazard
Next
Story

US to join high-level dialogue on climate action hosted by Argentina

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Scars of illegal mining blights Brazil's Amazon