At least six soldiers killed in plane crash in Mexico

New Delhi: At least six soldiers were killed in a plane crash in Mexico on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 9:45 am local time in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata in the state of Veracruz when a jet plane took off from the airport.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) said that the LearJet 45 aircraft with registration number 3912 crashed after taking off from El Lencero Airport.

"The Ministry's Air Accidents Investigation and Judicial Commission and the Inspection and Comptroller General of the Army and Air Force will carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine the possible causes of the event," the official statement from Sedena said.

Among the dead were the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

The ministry said that most of the plane, except for the cockpit and tail, was destroyed as the aircraft came down in a field near the airport.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

