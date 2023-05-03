topStoriesenglish2602549
ATLANTA SHOOTING

Atlanta Building Shooting: 1 Dead, Several Injured; CCTV Footage Of Suspect Surfaces

Atlanta Police released a photo of the person believed to be the shooter wearing dark pants and a light-coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up. 

May 03, 2023

Atlanta: One person was fatally shot and at least three others were injured Wednesday in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building, police said. Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. 

No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 PM that it was an 'active, fluid situation.' Police said in an email that they were actively searching for the suspect and any additional victims. The three injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting comes as cities around the US Have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light-coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

 

 

Authorities said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person's whereabouts to call 911. Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

