ATM services resume in Afghanistan for first time since Taliban takeover

Kabul: ATM services have become operational in Afghanistan from Saturday, for the first time since the Taliban`s return to power.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Central Bank of Afghanistan in a statement on Thursday had said that the ATM services by commercial banks in the country will be resumed.

The decision was made after a series of talks with commercial banks and the union of banks, said DAB.

"Da Afghanistan Bank is striving to return banking system and services to normal," said the statement, adding, "Reactivating ATMs will bring further facilities to the people."

ATM services, notably, were stalled after the Taliban gained power in August last year.

ATMs of commercial banks will be available in specific areas to facilitate people. However, the bank has not mentioned the limit of withdrawal amount as restriction of withdrawing a specific amount is still in place. A person can only withdraw USD 200 per week or 20,000 Afghani, as per the new policy.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have called on Afghan citizens to pay their taxes on time.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Second Deputy Prime Minister, on Saturday said that those Afghans who owe taxes should pay to help tackle the current challenges in Afghanistan. He made the remarks at a gathering held with the title "Finance Week" in Kabul, where other senior members of the Islamic Emirate also participated.

"Those who are able to pay taxes should pay taxes properly, so funds can be spent in the education and health sectors," Hanafi said.

The acting Minister of Finance, Hidayatullah Badri, said the taxes would be invested in the country`s affairs for economic development.

"The Finance Ministry has the responsibility for economic development and the management of humanitarian aid," he said.

