Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine married to Indian-origin chef dies of cardiac aneurysm in US

Austria's Princess Maria Galitzine died in Houston at the age of 31 after sudden "cardiac aneurysm", american television news reported. The princess had died on May 4 and was laid to rest at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston four days later.

The princess who changed her name to Maria Singh after her marriage to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh, lived in Houston with their two-year-old son, Maxim, as per an obituary published in a newspaper locally.

Maria was an interior designer while her husband Singh is a renowned executive chef. They were married in April 2017.

She was born in 1988 in Luxembourg, when she was five-years-old her family moved to Russia. She attended the College of Art and Design in Belgium after completing her graduation.

Princess Maria lived and worked in Brussels as well as in Chicago, Illinois and Houston.