Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807254https://zeenews.india.com/world/autistic-man-to-be-executed-in-us-over-shaken-baby-syndrome-2807254.html
NewsWorld
UNITED STATES

Autistic Man To Be Executed In US Over 'Shaken Baby' Syndrome

Robert Roberson, 57, is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 death of his daughter, Nikki Curtis.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Autistic Man To Be Executed In US Over 'Shaken Baby' Syndrome

A Texas man is scheduled for execution this week in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter, a case that has ignited controversy over the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. Robert Roberson, 57, is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 death of his daughter, Nikki Curtis. Prosecutors allege she was shaken so violently that it resulted in fatal head injuries.

Roberson has consistently claimed he is innocent. His defense team, along with a group of Texas lawmakers and medical experts, argue that the conviction relied on outdated and incorrect scientific evidence. They contend that new research indicates Nikki died due to complications from severe pneumonia, not as a result of abuse by her father.

Despite this, prosecutors maintain that the new evidence does not weaken their case. They assert that Nikki’s death was caused by abuse, highlighting the brain swelling, brain hemorrhaging, and bruises found on her body when she was admitted to the hospital. Court records show that medical personnel immediately suspected abuse based on her injuries.

What is shaken baby syndrome?

Shaken baby syndrome refers to a serious brain injury that occurs when a child’s head is violently shaken or impacted, such as being slammed against a surface or thrown to the floor, typically by an adult caregiver. According to Dr. Suzanne Haney, a pediatrician specializing in child abuse and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Child Abuse and Neglect, this injury can result in severe brain trauma.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
NEWS ON ONE CLICK