Autistic Man To Be Executed In US Over 'Shaken Baby' Syndrome

A Texas man is scheduled for execution this week in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter, a case that has ignited controversy over the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. Robert Roberson, 57, is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 death of his daughter, Nikki Curtis. Prosecutors allege she was shaken so violently that it resulted in fatal head injuries.

Roberson has consistently claimed he is innocent. His defense team, along with a group of Texas lawmakers and medical experts, argue that the conviction relied on outdated and incorrect scientific evidence. They contend that new research indicates Nikki died due to complications from severe pneumonia, not as a result of abuse by her father.

Despite this, prosecutors maintain that the new evidence does not weaken their case. They assert that Nikki’s death was caused by abuse, highlighting the brain swelling, brain hemorrhaging, and bruises found on her body when she was admitted to the hospital. Court records show that medical personnel immediately suspected abuse based on her injuries.

What is shaken baby syndrome?

Shaken baby syndrome refers to a serious brain injury that occurs when a child’s head is violently shaken or impacted, such as being slammed against a surface or thrown to the floor, typically by an adult caregiver. According to Dr. Suzanne Haney, a pediatrician specializing in child abuse and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Child Abuse and Neglect, this injury can result in severe brain trauma.