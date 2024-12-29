Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2837411https://zeenews.india.com/world/azerbaijani-jet-shot-down-by-russia-president-aliyev-a-day-after-putins-apology-2837411.html
NewsWorld
AZERBAIJAN PLANE CRASH

'Azerbaijani Jet Shot Down By Russia...': President Aliyev A Day After Putin's Apology

Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev on Sunday said that the crashed Azerbaijani jet was shot down by Russia, albeit not intentionally, according to Associated Press. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Azerbaijani Jet Shot Down By Russia...': President Aliyev A Day After Putin's Apology File Photo

Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev on Sunday said that the crashed Azerbaijani jet was shot down by Russia, albeit not intentionally, according to Associated Press. This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered his apologies to his Azerbaijani counterpart that the incident with the AZAL airliner occurred in Russia’s airspace and conveyed his condolences to the families of the plane crash victims. 

More details awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK