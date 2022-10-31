topStories
NewsWorld
BABA VANGA'S PREDICTIONS

Baba Vanga's shocking predictions for 2023: Nuclear blast in Asia to bio war. All details here

Famous mystic Baba Vanga who had predicted Princess Diana's tragic death and many other incidents which unfortunately became facts had also made some spine chilling prophecies for the year 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Baba Vanga's shocking predictions for 2023: Nuclear blast in Asia to bio war. All details here

New Delhi: As the year 2022 nears the end people's curiosity to know what 2023 holds for them is increasing. And no one has ever predicted the future as the famous mystic Baba Vanga. She is the one who made accurate predictions for the biggest incidents of decades. From the Chornobyl disaster to the tragic death of Princess Diana - she nailed it all. The popular mystic and herbalist from Bulgaria had also made some terrifying prophecies about the year 2023. Here are 5 predictions of made by her that if come true will shake the world to its core.

Baba Vanga’s Predictions For 2023

From solar storms to nuclear explosions in Asia Baba Vanga had made some terrifying predictions about year 2023

Solar Tsunami 

According to Baba Vanga, a solar storm or a solar tsunami would occur in the year 2023 which will severely damage the magnetic shield of the planet.

Big countries attacking small ones with bioweapon

According to the predictions of Baba Vanga, a big country will attack people with biological weapons. If we look at the current situation, then the Russia-Ukraine war has become a real threat to the whole world and Russian President Vladimir Putin has several times threatened to use nuclear weapons. 

Baba Vanga's prediction about alien attack

 According to Baba Vanga, the whole world would be covered in darkness in the year 2023. Aliens can attack earth and millions of people would die in it.

Nuclear explosion in Asia

There may be an explosion in a nuclear power plant, due to which toxic clouds will cover the continent of Asia resulting in many countries getting affected by serious diseases.

Humans in laboratories

Baba Vanga had predicted that by 2023, humans will be born in laboratories. From here the character of the people and the color of their skin will be decided. It means the process of birth will be completely controlled.

Live Tv

Baba Vanga's predictions2023 calendarcalendar 20232023 predictionsBaba Vanga 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series