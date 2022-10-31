Baba Vanga's shocking predictions for 2023: Nuclear blast in Asia to bio war. All details here

New Delhi: As the year 2022 nears the end people's curiosity to know what 2023 holds for them is increasing. And no one has ever predicted the future as the famous mystic Baba Vanga. She is the one who made accurate predictions for the biggest incidents of decades. From the Chornobyl disaster to the tragic death of Princess Diana - she nailed it all. The popular mystic and herbalist from Bulgaria had also made some terrifying prophecies about the year 2023. Here are 5 predictions of made by her that if come true will shake the world to its core.

Baba Vanga’s Predictions For 2023

From solar storms to nuclear explosions in Asia Baba Vanga had made some terrifying predictions about year 2023

Solar Tsunami

According to Baba Vanga, a solar storm or a solar tsunami would occur in the year 2023 which will severely damage the magnetic shield of the planet.

Big countries attacking small ones with bioweapon

According to the predictions of Baba Vanga, a big country will attack people with biological weapons. If we look at the current situation, then the Russia-Ukraine war has become a real threat to the whole world and Russian President Vladimir Putin has several times threatened to use nuclear weapons.

Baba Vanga's prediction about alien attack

According to Baba Vanga, the whole world would be covered in darkness in the year 2023. Aliens can attack earth and millions of people would die in it.

Nuclear explosion in Asia

There may be an explosion in a nuclear power plant, due to which toxic clouds will cover the continent of Asia resulting in many countries getting affected by serious diseases.

Humans in laboratories

Baba Vanga had predicted that by 2023, humans will be born in laboratories. From here the character of the people and the color of their skin will be decided. It means the process of birth will be completely controlled.