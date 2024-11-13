'Baloch Students Are Facing Continuous Violence By Govt': Pakistani Human Rights Activist Mahrang Baloch

Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Mahrang Baloch on Wednesday said that the Baloch students are facing relentless violence and harassment at the hands of the government, with the latest incident being a raid by Quetta police on the Bolan Medical College (BMC) hostel.

Sharing a post on X, Baloch wrote, "Baloch students are facing continuous violence and harassment by the government. Last night, Quetta police raided the BMC hostel, beating male and female students and arresting over 100 male students."

"All detained students must be released, and Quetta police must be held accountable for their violent and illegal actions," the post further added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan armed forces have abducted six individuals after a raid in the districts of Kech, Kharan, and Dera Bugti in Balochistan.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post, three youths were reportedly detained by Pakistani forces in Kench district on Tuesday. A raid was conducted by the armed forces before forcibly disappearing the young men.

According to the Balochistan Post, Ismail, a shopkeeper from Balnigor, Imran, a student and Liaquat Ali, a resident of Dasht were forcibly disappeared by the forces.

The locals cited that the victims were abducted when they were on their way to attend a poetry event in memory of Mubarak Qazi in Kadan. Meanwhile, Dr Liaquat Ali was forcibly taken in a raid in Dasht Muskar.

The Balochistan Post further reported that Waseem, son of Saeed Ahmed, was reportedly abducted from his shop on Kharan Gawash Road by the armed forces in Balochistan's Kharan district.

In a separate incident, Talal, son of Umar, and Amir Baloch, son of Ibrahim, were reportedly abducted by the Pakistani forces from Kadan and taken to an undisclosed location.

This was a result of intensified military operations conducted by the armed forces after an attack on the military camps.

Recently, the armed forces started strict military operations across the entire region after the attack and they also shut down mobile services. Banks and other shops as well as schools and other learning facilities were shut down due to the curfew interrupting the needs of the communities. Besides this, helicopters were noticed flying in the area considering the large number of military personnel reported to have been deployed in the area.

Such an operation created fear and terror in the minds of the Baloch people.

These ongoing incidents of enforced disappearances have led to human rights violations by the Pakistan armed forces.