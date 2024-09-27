Bangladesh Crisis: Tensions Rise As Radical Islamic Groups Call For Restrictions On Durga Puja

As the Hindu festival of Durga Puja approaches, Bangladesh's Hindu minority faces growing pressure from radical Islamic groups demanding a halt to public celebrations, idol worship, and immersions.

Protest Against Durga Puja Celebrations

A radical Islamic organization, Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta, recently led a demonstration in Dhaka’s Sector 13, opposing the use of a local playground for Durga Puja celebrations. The playground has traditionally been used by the Hindu community for many years. However, with tensions escalating between religious groups, several Islamic organizations have voiced opposition to the public celebration of the festival.

Environmental and Religious Concerns Cited

The protesters, carrying placards written in Bangla, listed a series of demands aimed at curbing Durga Puja festivities. Among their complaints were concerns over environmental damage caused by idol immersion and road closures for public worship. They argued that such disruptions were unwarranted, especially given that Hindus make up only two percent of Bangladesh’s population.

One of the group's key demands was the removal of Durga Puja as a national holiday. They claimed the festival, despite its significance to the Hindu community, caused unnecessary inconvenience to the Muslim majority. According to a report by India Today, the group called for the demolition of temples allegedly built on "occupied land," further inflaming tensions between religious communities.

Calls for Anti-India Sentiment

The protesters went a step further, demanding that temples in Bangladesh display anti-India banners to demonstrate loyalty to the country. They argued that Hindu citizens should distance themselves from any perceived association with India, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions between Bangladesh and its neighbour.

Increased Incidents of Vandalism and Harassment

Reports of temple vandalism and the destruction of idols have surged, leaving the Hindu community anxious about their safety and religious freedom. In Khulna, some Hindu citizens reported being asked to pay 5 lakh Bangladeshi taka to hold Durga Puja celebrations. These incidents have sparked fears of a deteriorating situation for Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

Government Assurances Amid Rising Concerns

Despite assurances from Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government, the Hindu community continues to face mounting challenges. Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government, attacks on Hindu citizens and their properties have increased, further straining communal harmony in Bangladesh.