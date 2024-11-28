Bangladesh High Court Refuses To Ban ISKCON After Hindu Monk’s Arrest

The Dhaka High Court on Thursday declined to issue a suo motu order to ban ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh, citing assurances from government authorities that necessary measures have been taken, The Daily Star reported.

During the hearing, Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin presented several newspapers’ reports before the bench. The media reports were about the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and its recent activities. Lawyer Uddin asked the HC put a ban on the organisation and impose Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Responding to which, the bench comprising Justices Farah Mahbub and Debasish Roy Chowdhury directed the attorney general to provide details of the actions taken by the government concerning ISKCON's recent activities.

The bench hoped that the government must remain cautious about protecting the law and order situation and lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh, The Daily Star added.

They came up with the remark after Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Md Asad Uddin informed the HC bench that three separate cases have been filed in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif and ISKCON's activities, and 33 accused have been arrested in these cases.

