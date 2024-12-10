India raised concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and incidents of damage to cultural and religious properties in a high-stakes diplomatic meeting on Monday. The discussion took place in Dhaka between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, marking the first foreign secretary-level dialogue since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

India Flags Concerns Over Minority Safety

During the meeting, Misri conveyed India’s concerns regarding the safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh. “We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties,” Misri told reporters. “We expect, overall, a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities, and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction.”

India’s apprehensions have grown since the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus assumed power following massive protests that led to Sheikh Hasina’s departure. Reports of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities, along with attacks on temples, have added to New Delhi’s unease.

Bangladesh Counters Claims as Misleading

Bangladesh, however, dismissed these concerns as “misleading and false information.” Jashim Uddin highlighted what he described as a “negative campaign” in Indian media and urged India to take corrective measures.

“We drew their attention and sought appropriate steps regarding dissemination of misleading and false information in Indian media about Bangladesh's July-August revolution and alleged hostile attitude to the minority communities here in the post-revolution,” Jashim Uddin said.

He stressed that followers of all faiths in Bangladesh were freely performing their rituals and reiterated Dhaka’s commitment to protecting its citizens. “At the same time, we said no country is expected to interfere in our internal affairs and reminded that Bangladesh refrains from commenting on internal affairs of other countries. They should as well show identical respect for us,” Jashim Uddin added.

Key Issues Discussed: Water-Sharing and Border Management

The meeting also touched on longstanding bilateral issues, including the water-sharing agreement for the Teesta River and the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, which is set to expire in 2026. Jashim Uddin emphasized the importance of resolving these issues promptly. “We have stressed the inking of the Teesta water-sharing deal alongside the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty,” he said.

Bangladesh also raised concerns over border killings and urged India to take effective measures to ensure “zero killing” on the borders. Additionally, Dhaka requested the removal of existing tariff and non-tariff barriers and sought uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities from India.

High-Level Engagements Amid Strained Relations

Misri’s visit to Dhaka included meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain. During the talks, Misri reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering a “positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship” with Bangladesh.

"Today's discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations," Misri said. "I emphasized that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We see this relationship as a people-centric and people-oriented relationship; one that has the benefit of all the people as its central motivational force.”

Yunus, in turn, described India-Bangladesh ties as “very solid and close” but expressed concern over statements made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. “Our people are concerned because she is making many statements from there. It creates tensions,” Yunus reportedly told Misri during their 40-minute meeting.

The Chief Adviser also highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in flood management and called for India’s support in reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). “We want to build a prosperous new future for all of us,” Yunus said.

On the issue of minorities, Yunus assured Misri of his government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens, irrespective of creed or ethnicity. “We are a family,” he added.

During the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides discussed a wide range of issues, including political and security matters, trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework. Misri noted that India's development cooperation with Bangladesh is aimed at benefiting the people, focusing on sectors such as power, energy, and capacity building.

“We have always seen in the past and continue to see in the future this relationship as people-oriented, driven by mutual trust and respect,” Misri said. He also emphasized India’s willingness to support Bangladesh’s efforts towards a stable, inclusive, and democratic society.

Bangladesh’s statement following the talks noted that the meetings provided an opportunity for both sides to address concerns and explore pathways for strengthening bilateral ties.

India highlighted its development initiatives in Bangladesh, including projects in connectivity, trade, and energy. Misri also underscored India’s readiness to enhance collaboration in regional and multilateral forums, particularly BIMSTEC.

“The Foreign Secretary’s visit will help in sustaining bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh, addressing concerns, and advancing substantive issues in the relationship,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.