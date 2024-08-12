Bangladesh Police Call Off Week Long Strike, Return To Work After Meeting Govt

Protesting police officers in Bangladesh have agreed to call off their strike after the interim government assured to meet most of their demands. The police personnel had gone on strike on August 6, following violent clashes between police and students during widespread protests against the Sheikh Hasina government's controversial quota system.

The Bangladesh Police Subordinate Employees Association (BPSEA) had announced the strike after the clashes, which led to the downfall of the Hasina government and her exile to India. Many police personnel had not returned to work due to fear, and some had visited their stations in plain clothes.

According to media reports, representatives of the striking police officers met with the interim government's Home Affairs Adviser, Brigadier General (Retd) M. Sakhawat Hossain, on Sunday and announced the withdrawal of the strike. The police were assured that most of their 11-point demands would be accepted.

The meeting decided that the protesting non-cadre police personnel would return to work from Monday. A member of the inquiry committee formed by the Inspector General of Police, Asaduzzaman Jewel, said, "We have been assured by the Home Affairs Adviser, and we will wear our uniforms and resume work from Monday."

Home Affairs Adviser Sakhawat said that those who had ordered excessive force would be punished, and an investigation would be conducted. He also suggested that a police commission should be formed to ensure that the police work independently, without political interference.

The protesting police officers had demanded punishment for those responsible for attacks on police establishments, compensation for the families of deceased officers, and transparency in police recruitment, among other demands.

On Sunday, newly appointed Police Inspector General Mohammad Manul Islam said that at least 42 police personnel had been killed and hundreds injured in the recent clashes. Over 500 police personnel were injured and received hospital treatment, and more than 24 were still undergoing treatment.

The violence in Bangladesh since the downfall of the Hasina government last week has claimed over 230 lives, taking the total death toll in the quota protests since mid-July to 560.