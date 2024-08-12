Advertisement
AWAMI LEAGUE

Bangladesh’s New Home Minister Says No Plans To Ban Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, Apologizes To Hindus

Bangladesh's new Home Minister Sakhawat Hossain extended an apology to the Hindu community for not being able to protect them. He said that it is the duty of the Muslim majority to protect the Hindu minority, acknowledging a failure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh's new Home Minister stated on Monday that the interim government currently in power has no plans to ban the Awami League party, formerly led by Sheikh Hasina, reports AFP. "The party has made many contributions to Bangladesh -- we acknowledge that," Sakhawat Hossain informed the press. "They should participate in the elections when the time comes."

Earlier, on Sunday, Home Minister Sakhawat Hossain extended an apology to the Hindu community for not being able to protect them adequately. He said that it is the duty of the Muslim majority to protect the Hindu minority, acknowledging a failure in this responsibility. He assured the community of future protection and expressed hope for improvement.

