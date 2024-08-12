Bangladesh's new Home Minister stated on Monday that the interim government currently in power has no plans to ban the Awami League party, formerly led by Sheikh Hasina, reports AFP. "The party has made many contributions to Bangladesh -- we acknowledge that," Sakhawat Hossain informed the press. "They should participate in the elections when the time comes."

Earlier, on Sunday, Home Minister Sakhawat Hossain extended an apology to the Hindu community for not being able to protect them adequately. He said that it is the duty of the Muslim majority to protect the Hindu minority, acknowledging a failure in this responsibility. He assured the community of future protection and expressed hope for improvement.