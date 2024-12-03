Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Govt Of Mass Killings; Dhaka Says 'Hindus Better Protected'

A senior official from the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government has said that Hindus in the country are more secure now than they were under the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This remark has came amid Sheikh Hasina's virtual address where she blamed Muhammad Yunus of mass killings of minorities.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Shafiqul Alam emphasized that Hindus are well-protected under the current administration, even more so than during Sheikh Hasina's tenure. According to him, the narrative of minority groups being targeted is largely a product of misleading media reports from India.

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Muhammad Yunus of Mass Killings

In a recent virtual address to her political party, the Awami League, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country’s interim government, of orchestrating mass killings and inciting attacks on religious minorities.

Hasina's remarks were made during a gathering of her party members in New York.

Hasina leveled serious accusations against Yunus, claiming that he, alongside student coordinators, masterminded a campaign of mass killings in Bangladesh. According to Hasina, Yunus's actions led to the attacks on religious sites, including temples, churches, and Iskcon locations.

“Today, I am being accused of mass killings, but in reality, it is Muhammad Yunus who has been behind these atrocities,” Hasina said during her address. She also referenced the comments of Tarique Rahman, a prominent figure in the opposition BNP party, who warned that the government would not survive if such killings continued.

Targeting of Religious Minorities in Bangladesh

During her speech, Hasina raised concerns about the targeting of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. She questioned why these groups were being attacked, citing the recent violence against them.

“Teachers and police officers are being attacked, and places of worship, including churches and temples, are being targeted. Why are minorities facing such brutality in Bangladesh?” Hasina asked. Her comments come amid reports of escalating violence, including the arrest of three Hindu monks in Dhaka last week, which has heightened tensions in the country.

Hasina also recounted the events that led to her departure from Bangladesh in August 2024, following growing student protests. She claimed there was a conspiracy to assassinate her, similar to the tragic killing of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975. Hasina explained that she chose to leave the country to prevent further bloodshed.