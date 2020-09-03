Bangladesh will get high priority in supply of COVID vaccine: MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava

New Delhi: India has reiterated once again that when it comes to the COVID vaccine, Bangladesh will get a priority. The issue of the coronavirus vaccine was discussed during Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Dhaka.

"As a close neighbour and strategic partner, we have assured the Bangladesh side that Bangladesh will get high priority in supply of vaccine, once ready. We are glad to note that enterprises on both sides are also taking steps towards this end," said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava in his weekly presser.

The issue of the COVID-19 vaccine was discussed during Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Dhaka.

Days after Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh's largest pharma company Beximco Pharmaceuticals announced that it is investing in the Serum Institute of India for the vaccine.

Issuing a statement, the company said, "Once the vaccine receives regulatory approvals, SII will include Bangladesh among the countries who will be the first to receive an agreed quantity" of the COVID vaccine.

India currently produces over 60% of the world's vaccine and amidst the COVID pandemic supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to over 100 countries.

Three COVID vaccines are currently in different stages of development and India is expected to start mass production after the regulatory approval. India has sent medicines to Bangladesh and has also been conducting capacity building courses.