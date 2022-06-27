NewsWorld
BANGLADESH

Bangladeshi students may soon need to take dope test for university admissions

Bangladesh: A law is being formulated aimed at making it mandatory for students to undergo dope tests for university admissions according to an IANS report.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
  • Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that dope test will be made mandatory to students for university admission
  • A proposal has also been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on introducing dope test before appointment of government officials and employees

Trending Photos

Bangladeshi students may soon need to take dope test for university admissions

Dhaka: Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that dope test will be made mandatory to students for university admission. The minister on Sunday told a press conference on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that a law is being formulated for the dope test to be conducted on students for university admission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read: PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's longest Padma bridge, to cut Dhaka-Kolkata travel time

"Medical tests including the dope test will be done at the time of their admission," the minister was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi news agency UNB.

In answering a question, the minister said, "We have already started dope test of police members when the prime minister announced zero tolerance against drug abuse."

A proposal has also been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on introducing dope test before appointment of government officials and employees, according to him.

Live TV

 

BangladeshDrug testdope testBangladesh universitiesbangladesh students

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath