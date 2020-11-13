Ex-US President Barack Obama calls this powerful world leader 'tough, street-smart boss' in his new book

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama has kicked up quite a political storm with his character sketches of several political leaders across the globe.

In his newly published political memoir “A Promised Land”, he talks about several leaders of the US and other nations including Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

While talking about Russia President Vladimir Putin, Obama in his book says he was reminded of street-smart ward bosses from Chicago. A New York Times article reports the former US president saying: Vladimir Putin reminds him of the tough, street-smart ward bosses who used to run the Chicago machine though 'Physically, he was unremarkable’.

Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin had a tense relationship during former's presidency.

On the US President-elect Joe Biden, who was incidentally his vice president, Obama says, “Joe Biden is a decent, honest, loyal man ,might get prickly if he thought he wasn’t given his due – a quality that might flare up when dealing with a much younger boss,” the NYT reported.

Obama's book “The Promised Land” is the first a two-part memoir and as per the publisher Penguin Random House, it is the story of Obama’s “improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”