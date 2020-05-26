हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

Beijing city to crackdown on maps not displaying Taiwan, disputed areas as part of China

Thirteen Beijing municipal departments, including the Beijing cyberspace administration, will launch the 2020 annual campaigns inspecting problematic maps, demanding that map compilation companies, map publishers and map users as well as online map service providers self-examine and rectify, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

Beijing city to crackdown on maps not displaying Taiwan, disputed areas as part of China
File Photo

Beijing: The Chinese capital Beijing will launch campaigns to address the issue of "problematic" maps that don't portray China's territory "correctly" including its claims over Taiwan and the South China Sea, and rectify the mistakes, the state media reported on Tuesday.

Thirteen Beijing municipal departments, including the Beijing cyberspace administration, will launch the 2020 annual campaigns inspecting problematic maps, demanding that map compilation companies, map publishers and map users as well as online map service providers self-examine and rectify, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

Relevant departments will investigate maps that incorrectly portray China's territory, endanger national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, or harm the nation's security and interests. If the circumstances are serious, relevant people will face criminal punishment, state-run Global Times report.

"Problematic maps refer to those that do not portray China's territory correctly, covering the inclusion of the island of Taiwan, the national boundary lines on Taiwan Island, clear delineation of the Diaoyu Island and islands in the South China Sea and nine-dash line. China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam claim parts of it.

Last year, China ordered the destruction of three lakh maps for not showing Arunachal Pradesh and Taiwan as part of its territory. The maps were printed for export to different countries.

Tags:
ChinaTaiwanSouth China SeaPhilippinesBruneiMalaysiaVietnam
Next
Story

Saudi Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca
  • 1,45,380Confirmed
  • 4,167Deaths

Full coverage

  • 55,43,232Confirmed
  • 3,48,356Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45M59S

Taal Thok Ke: When will Maulana Saad be arrested?