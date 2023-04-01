topStoriesenglish2590210
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck To Visit India From April 3-5

During his visit, the King is scheduled to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to visit India on April 3
  • The purpose of the visit is to expand and strengthen the already strong bilateral ties
  • The King is scheduled to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi

New Delhi: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to arrive in India for a three-day official visit starting on Monday, April 3. The purpose of the visit is to expand and strengthen the already strong bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic and development cooperation.

During his visit, the King is scheduled to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bhutanese Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Tandi Dorji, will also accompany the King along with other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The visit of the King is in line with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, which have been ongoing for many years. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Bhutan enjoy a unique and strong relationship that is characterized by understanding and mutual trust.

The MEA also stated that the visit of the King will provide an opportunity for both countries to review and advance the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of economic and development cooperation.

India has long been a strong supporter of Bhutan's economic and development initiatives and has been actively involved in several projects in the country, including the construction of hydropower projects, the establishment of IT parks, and the development of small and medium enterprises.

Bhutan, on the other hand, has been an important strategic partner for India in the region and has played a key role in supporting India's security interests in the region.

The visit of the King is expected to further strengthen the already close ties between India and Bhutan and to pave the way for even greater cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and development.

