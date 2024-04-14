Biden Announces Plans To Convene G7 Countries Amid Escalating Tensions In The Middle East

US President Joe Biden announced plans to gather G7 leaders on Monday to synchronise a joint diplomatic action. He also denounced Iran's attack on Israeli territory while reaffirming his backing for Israel. He Over 200 projectiles, including numerous ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, were launched at Israel on Saturday night by Iran and its allies based in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.

"Earlier today, Iran--and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq--launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms," Biden was quoted citing the White House statement by ANI.

Over the past week, the United States had deployed its aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to Israel, aiding in the interception of nearly all incoming drones and missiles, significantly bolstering Israel's defense capabilities.

He stated that, under his guidance, the U.S. military had relocated aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the area throughout the previous week to aid in Israel's defense. He credited these deployments and the exceptional abilities of U.S. servicemembers with assisting Israel in intercepting almost all incoming drones and missiles.

Biden confirmed that he had discussions with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated the United States' commitment to Israel's security, describing it as "ironclad."

Biden mentioned that he had conveyed to others that Israel had showcased an impressive ability to defend against and overcome even unprecedented assaults. He emphasised that this sends a clear message to Israel's adversaries that they are unable to genuinely threaten Israel's security. He also stated that the following day, he would gather his fellow G7 leaders to organise a cohesive diplomatic reaction to Iran's audacious attack.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Biden reiterated that the US will maintain close communication with Israeli leaders.