Biden-Modi Discuss Ukraine Conflict Resolution, US President Lauds India's Peace Push

The White House's readout of the call noted that the leaders talked about Modi's recent travels to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, praising his "message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support" for Ukraine. Modi's visit to Kyiv on August 23 was viewed by many as a diplomatic balancing act, especially since his trip to Russia the previous month had drawn criticism from the Biden administration and some Western capitals.

During his visit, Modi conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should come together to end the conflict, and said India's readiness to play an "active role" in achieving peace. In a post on 'X', Biden wrote, "I spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, and commended him for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine."

"We also reaffirmed our commitment to collaborate towards peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," the US president added. This conversation was the first between the two leaders following Modi’s visits to Russia, Poland, and Ukraine, and after recent events in Bangladesh.

The White House's readout of the call noted that the leaders talked about Modi's recent travels to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.

"The President commended the prime minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector," it said.

Biden and Modi reiterated their joint support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

"The leaders also emphasized their continued commitment to work together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

The White House's account of the call did not mention Bangladesh, which was referenced in a post by PM Modi on 'X'.

