Biden Vows To Protect Abortion Rights, Denounces Trump’s America In High Stakes Speech

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden will deliver his last State of the Union address on Thursday before he faces former President Donald Trump in the U.S. election. He will use this opportunity to criticize Trump’s vision for America and promise to make abortion rights the law of the land again. The State of the Union, a yearly event mandated by the U.S. Constitution for the president to report to Congress “from time to time,” will take place at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT on Friday) in front of a joint session of the House and the Senate, and a national TV audience.

Biden will contrast himself with Trump, his Republican opponent in the Nov. 5 election, on the issue of abortion rights, which have been endangered by the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. Trump was responsible for nominating three of the six conservative justices on the court.

“I promise you: if Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” Biden will say, according to excerpts from the White House.

Biden will also address the dangers to democracy that he says Trump represents, as the former president continues to make false allegations about his 2020 election defeat and suggests locking up his political rivals.

“I have learned to cherish freedom and democracy in my lifetime. A future built on the core values that have shaped America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality,” Biden will say. “But some other people my age have a different vision: a vision of America driven by resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not who I am.”

Trump claims he will seek vengeance on his enemies and expel millions of immigrants if he gets another term in the White House.