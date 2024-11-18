In a significant shift in U.S. policy, the Biden administration has lifted longstanding restrictions on the use of American-supplied weapons by Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike deeper into Russian territory. The move is expected to have major implications for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has already seen heavy fighting for over a year and a half.

Key Policy Shift: Ukraine to Use Long-Range Missiles

Sources familiar with the decision say that, for the first time, Ukraine will soon carry out long-range strikes on Russian military targets well beyond its borders, using U.S. weapons, including ATACMS rockets.

These missiles, which have a range of up to 190 miles (306 km), are seen as a crucial tool for Ukraine to disrupt Russian military operations far from the frontlines.

The decision, which marks a notable departure from previous restrictions, comes as Ukraine has long pressed for more advanced weaponry to bolster its defense efforts and target Russian positions deep inside occupied territories.

Despite concerns from some U.S. officials over the potential escalation of the conflict, the change could provide Ukraine with a strategic advantage at a critical moment in the war.

A Critical Moment Before Trump's Takeover

The timing of the announcement is significant, as it comes just months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

While Trump has been vocal in his criticism of U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine, this policy shift under President Joe Biden could reshape the strategic landscape in the months leading up to Trump's administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly requested more flexibility in the use of U.S. weapons, arguing that the ability to target Russian military infrastructure deeper into Russian-held territories would improve Ukraine's chances of weakening Russian forces and securing a more favorable outcome.

Rising Tensions

The policy change also comes as Russia has escalated its military efforts, including the deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its forces in Ukraine. This development has raised concerns in Washington and Kyiv, as it signals further intensification of Russia's military campaign.

The Biden administration's decision to lift the restrictions on Ukrainian weapon use is seen, in part, as a response to these increased threats and a bid to counter Russian advances.

Despite these gains, some U.S. officials have expressed doubt that loosening restrictions on weapons use will significantly alter the war's overall trajectory. However, others argue that giving Ukraine more firepower could enhance its negotiating position, particularly if ceasefire talks are initiated in the future.

The move comes amid growing pressure from some Republican lawmakers to ease the restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons. Some members of Congress have long advocated for providing Ukraine with more advanced weaponry, citing the need to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression.

However, Russia has made it clear that it views any loosening of restrictions on U.S. military aid to Ukraine as a major escalation. Russian officials have warned that such a move would further inflame tensions and could provoke retaliatory actions.

Will Trump Reverse Biden's Decision?

It remains to be seen whether President-elect Trump will reverse Biden's decision once he takes office. Trump has repeatedly called for an end to the war, promising to negotiate a swift resolution, although he has not detailed a specific plan for achieving this. His administration's stance on Ukraine is expected to be one of the most closely watched aspects of his foreign policy agenda.

In the meantime, Ukraine appears poised to take advantage of the newfound flexibility in U.S. military support, hoping that these long-range strikes will help shift the balance of power as the war enters a new phase of uncertainty.

