Biman Bangladesh airlines re-establishes direct Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka flight, after nearly 5 years

The Biman Bangladesh national airlines re-established its direct Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka flight, after a gap of nearly 5 years. The flight which took off from Dhaka on Monday carried 150 passengers from Dhaka and returned from Delhi with another 87 passengers.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, received the incoming passengers and wished bon voyage to the departing ones at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital. As the flight landed at the IGI airport it was greeted by an arch of a water cannon.