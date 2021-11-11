हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United Kingdom

‘Biologically dead’ river Thames in UK now home to sharks and seals, analysis shows

The river is home to more than 115 species of fish and 92 species of bird, faces pollution and climate change threats, the the Zoological Society of London warned in a report.

‘Biologically dead’ river Thames in UK now home to sharks and seals, analysis shows

New Delhi: The river Thames in United Kingsom which had been declared “biologically dead” in 1957 because of extreme levels of pollution the tidal stretch of the River Thames has made an astounding recovery, as per a report by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

The wildlife includes seals, seahorses, wading birds and more, the Tidal Thames contains vital habitats that underpin a rich, biodiverse ecosystem. Tope, starry smooth-hound and spurdog are shark species that have been identified as part ZSL's Greater Thames Shark Project. The project which began last year is designed to gather more data on the three elusive shark species that reside in the Thames’s outer estuary. 

Climate change has raised the Thames' temperature by 0.2⁰C a year on average, ZSL said. Water levels have been increasing since monitoring began in 1911 in the tidal section of the Thames, rising at some points by 0.17 inch a year on average since 1990.

"As water temperature and sea levels continue to rise above historic baselines, the estuary's wildlife will be particularly impacted, through changes to species' lifecycles and ranges," ZSL warned in a statement.

The river is home to more than 115 species of fish and 92 species of bird, faces pollution and climate change threats, ZSL warned.

Apart from sharks there are more than 100 species of fish, eels, and seals and around 92 species of bird species were found living in the 346-kilometre-long river. However, sharks are of particular interest as it is believed the sharks use the estuary to give birth and nurse their young, and thus Thames plays a pivotal role in the long-term survival of the species. 

The river Thames also provides drinking water, food, livelihoods and protection from coastal flooding to surrounding communities.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
United KingdomThames
Next
Story

Angry customer throws soup at restaurant manager's face - watch shocking video

Must Watch

PT1M9S

NIA to investigate intrusion incident in Uri