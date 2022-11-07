Bizarre! Chinese woman eats banana whilst covered in plastic sheet on subway train

A photo of a Chinese woman who covered herself in a plastic sheet on a subway train is going viral. The woman was seen eating a banana by isolating herself with a plastic sheet barrier. The image shared on social media has created a lot of buzz. According to reports, the woman was on a subway train in China's Hubei province. She cleverly flouted the restriction on eating in subway trains under China's zero-Covid policy. A fellow passenger who found her attire amusing decided to record her.

Speaking to local media, the man who recorded the plastic-covered woman said, "There are sporadic coronavirus outbreaks across Wuhan, but in my opinion, it is a bit extreme for this woman to protect herself like this."

"While it is not ideal to eat inside subway trains. She isolated herself from other people by wrapping herself in a plastic bag," he further said.

Earlier, China had closed the gates of Disneyland Shanghai with visitors trapped inside as part of their Covid policy. This was in reaction to the 10 locally-transmitted cases in the city. The visitors were not allowed to leave until they could show a negative test report.