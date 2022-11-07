topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
CHINA

Bizarre! Chinese woman eats banana whilst covered in plastic sheet on subway train

A Chinese woman had flouted the no-eating rule on subway trains by wrapping herself in a plastic sheet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A photo of a Chinese woman who covered herself in a plastic sheet is going viral
  • The woman was seen eating a banana under the plastic sheet

Trending Photos

Bizarre! Chinese woman eats banana whilst covered in plastic sheet on subway train

A photo of a Chinese woman who covered herself in a plastic sheet on a subway train is going viral. The woman was seen eating a banana by isolating herself with a plastic sheet barrier. The image shared on social media has created a lot of buzz. According to reports, the woman was on a subway train in China's Hubei province. She cleverly flouted the restriction on eating in subway trains under China's zero-Covid policy. A fellow passenger who found her attire amusing decided to record her. 

Speaking to local media, the man who recorded the plastic-covered woman said, "There are sporadic coronavirus outbreaks across Wuhan, but in my opinion, it is a bit extreme for this woman to protect herself like this."

Also Read: Zero-Covid policy: Shanghai Disneyland shuts with visitors trapped inside, can only leave IF...

"While it is not ideal to eat inside subway trains. She isolated herself from other people by wrapping herself in a plastic bag," he further said.

Earlier, China had closed the gates of Disneyland Shanghai with visitors trapped inside as part of their Covid policy. This was in reaction to the 10 locally-transmitted cases in the city. The visitors were not allowed to leave until they could show a negative test report.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?