Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared
Taliban Interior Ministry has not revealed the number of casualties but said that some people died in this incident.
Kabul: An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are underway.
