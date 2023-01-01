topStoriesenglish
KABUL MILITARY AIRPORT BLAST

Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared

Taliban Interior Ministry has not revealed the number of casualties but said that some people died in this incident.

Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Kabul: An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are underway.

