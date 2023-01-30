topStoriesenglish2567296
At Least 17 Dead, 80 Injured in Suicide Bombing Inside Peshawar Mosque in Pakistan

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Peshawar: Suicide bomber explodes himself inside the mosque of Police Lines in Peshawar, killing 17 people and injuring at least 80 others, many of whom are critically injured.  Earlier, according to reports, a suicide attacker blew himself up at a mosque in the capital of Pakistan's restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, injuring at least 50 people. The blast occurred in the Police Lines area at 1.40 p.m., during Zuhr prayers, according to the Dawn newspaper.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was in the first row during the prayers when he blew himself up, hurting dozens of others who were praying. According to officials, the injured are being sent to Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital.

According to hospital officials, 13 of those injured were in critical condition. A state of emergency has been declared in the area, and the area has been blocked off.

