Blow to Islamabad as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman refuses to meet Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa

In a major diplomatic blow to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohd Bin Salman refused to meet Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Genera Bajwa and ISI chief Hameed had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia took a hit after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attacked Riyadh for failing to take action against India over Kashmir issue.

“Today Pakistan is, who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for Mecca and Madina, need Saudi Arabia to play a leading role on the Kashmir issue. If they are not willing to play that role, then I will ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to go ahead with or without Saudi Arabia,” ANI quoted Qureshi as saying.

Notably, Qureshi held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's arch rival Qatar’s Ambassador exactly the same time when General Bajwa was in Saudi Arabia.

It is learnt that Saudi Arabia has also told Pakistan that any cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey is unacceptable to Riyadh, including showcasing Turkish TV series Ertugrul on Pakistani Television.

Saudi Arabia has also said that Islamabad must denounce any talks of creating a bloc made up of Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and Iran.

Sources told Zee Media that if Pakistan refuses to accept Saudi Arabia's demand that the oil-rich Gulf nation has threatened to cancel Saudi investment of USD 20 million in Gwadar port. Riyadh has also warned to cancel all previously committed aid to Pakistan and it can also cancel supply of oil on deferred payment.

Saudi Arabia has also threatened to sourcing of thousands of workers from India under Vision 2030 of Crown Prince and may order non-essential Pakistani workers to leave the country.

Riyadh has also demanded that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan must take strict action against Qureshi and put him in his place as soon as possible.