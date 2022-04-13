हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cedric McMillan

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan dies at 44: Report

Due to his health issues, American bodybuilder Cedric McMillan had been postponing his return to competitive bodybuilding. 

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan dies at 44: Report
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@SacreBahati

New Delhi: American bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has passed away at the age of 44, Generation Iron reported. 

The 2017 Arnold Classic champion pro bodybuilder suffered a heart attack while on the treadmill, the report added. McMillan had earlier opened up about his past heart-related issues and “near-death experience” in 2021. Notably, the details of the cause of his death have not been confirmed officially. 

Due to his health issues, the bodybuilder had been postponing his return to competitive bodybuilding. He was an active service member in the US Army. 

In an interview with GI in November 2021, McMillan said he had tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020, which led to heart and breathing issues. Later he started having trouble breathing and was also diagnosed with Pneumonia, HITC report said citing McMillan. He was also put on life support. Recalling the incident then, he had said, “I was almost dead.”

Post his recovery, he returned to guest pose at the Armed Forces National 2021.

McMillan was born in Maplewood, NY on August 16, 1977 and was attracted to everything related to bodybuilding and muscles, GI reported. He leaves behind his family and three children. 

